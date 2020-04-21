Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez’s Photos Are A Throwback To Happier Times

Justin Bieber has always managed to stay the talk of the town with his music or his relationships. He is now happily married to Hailey Baldwin. However, back in the days, his relationship with Selena Gomez was one of the most talked-about things.

Both of them have now moved on and Selena Gomez even released an album earlier this year that had songs inspired from their relationship. Fans of the couple have always been hoping that they would get back together. But with Justin Bieber married, those dreams have come crumbling down. Take a look at these pictures of the ex-couple in their happier times.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s photos

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez at the Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Justin Bieber just could not take his eyes off Selena Gomez at the 2011 American Music Awards

Later, the same year, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were all hearts for each other at the VMA Preshow Interview

Justin Bieber performs One Less Lonely Girl with Selena Gomez on the stage

A few other times when Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez gave out #CoupleGoals

