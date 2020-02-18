Justin Bieber Reveals Why He Was Crying In Those 2018 Paparazzi Pics

Justin Bieber, in an episode of his docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons, talked about those 2018 paparazzi pictures where Justin Bieber was spotted crying in front of his now-wife Hailey Baldwin. In the episode, Justin Bieber’s mental health was also discussed. Read on to know more details about Justin Bieber’s mental health struggle.

Justin talks about the 2018 pap pics

Justin Bieber is currently enjoying the response to his latest album Changes. The Baby singer also released a track from the album titled Yummy. Apart from the Changes album, Justin Bieber is starring in a YouTube original docuseries about him titled Justin Bieber: Seasons.

In a recent episode of the docuseries, Justin Bieber revealed the reason he was crying in those infamous 2018 paparazzi pictures. While talking about the pictures, Justin Bieber said that he remembers mentally struggling at that point in time. He continued by stating he recalls being emotionally overwhelmed and talking about his situation to his then-girlfriend, now-wife Hailey Baldwin.

Justin Bieber continued talking about the incident by saying that a lot of things had happened in his life at that point in time and hence like any other normal person he cried about it. Justin Bieber concluded his explanation by stating that he should be allowed to shed tears like a human and get emotional at times.

In this latest episode of Justin Bieber: Seasons, Justin Bieber’s wife and model Hailey Baldwin also talked about Justin’s mental health. Justin’s health coach Dr. Buzz Mingin also revealed different ways that JB deals with stress. Some members from Justin’s team also revealed that Justin’s mental health has come a long way and the benefits of him being sober and maintaining a healthy lifestyle are visible.

