Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, And Others Who Gave The Best Pop Collaborations

Selena Gomez is making headlines for various reasons, the most prominent of which is her latest album titled Rare. It has a total of 13 songs, two of which are collaborations with 6lack and Kid Cudi. Selena Gomez has collaborated with several pop artists over the years. Read on to know more about some of the best pop collaboration of the western music world here:

Top Collaborations of the Pop Genre

We Don't Talk Anymore

We Don’t Talk Anymore is a 2016 pop track which features Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez. The first verse of the song is sung by Puth, while the second verse is sung by Gomez. The song is penned by Puth, Jacob Kasher and Gomez together. It became one of the top-selling songs of the year and garnered a huge fan-base for Puth.

All I Want For Christmas Is You

All I Want For Christmas Is You is a pop song penned by Walter Afanasieff and Mariah Carey. It was originally sung by Carey, and then was remade into a collaboration song, as it later featured Justin Bieber. This song went on to be one of the most played Christmas tracks of the year. Here is a link to the song.

Princess Of China

Princess Of China is a collaboration between the British band Coldplay and the Bad Girl Rihanna. This song has over a million likes on YouTube and is considered as one of the top Coldplay songs by the fans. It is from the fifth Coldplay album titled Mylo Xyloto. Princess Of China which was performed live on the 54th Grammy Awards by the artists. Here is a link to the song.

Perfect Duet

Perfect Duet is a duet song by Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé. It has over a million likes on YouTube. Perfect Duet was nominated at the MTV Video Music Award for Best Direction. It is penned by the two artists together and has a huge fan base. Here is a link to the song.

