Justin Bieber's Highest Selling Albums That You Must Check Out

Like many artists, the last decade was a game-changing one for Justin Bieber. The iconic pop star has evolved as an artist and come up with a new album, Changes which reflects eloquently upon his life and his journey as an artist. Bieber, who recently stepped out of the shadows, has dropped this album which is infused with his unique musical style and life experiences. The singer has released several maddening tracks like Yummy which has kept the listeners hooked.

Appreciate all of you so much for showing love to #CHANGES. Means a lot to me to share something so honest after all this time. Hope it helps. Thanks. https://t.co/ovrdEhwGGn pic.twitter.com/eKGmU0cHj0 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 16, 2020

Changes blends Justin’s iconic R&B style, speaks about his love for Hailey, and is full of surprises. It was released on February 14th, Valentine's Day. The album also featured artists like Post Malone, Quavo, and Travis Scott. Here are Bieber’s best selling albums you must check out:

Justin Bieber's highest-selling albums

3.37 million, My World 2.0; 2.1 million, My World (EP)

My World and My World 2.0 are from Bieber's younger days. The young pop star was an instant hit after his song Baby. Bieber has come a long way since his My World days.

1.9 million, Purpose

Purpose blends R&B and EDM style. This was among Justin Bieber's highest-selling albums. The album describes his journey and what's more to come.

Bieber's total career U.S. album sales is 12.8 million. The singer also recently sat down with professional presenter Zane Lowe, with whom he talked about how he battled his health issues, his marriage with Hailey and his relationship with God. The Canadian singer also got emotional and protective about Billie Eilish.

Myself and @justinbieber get into #changes and beyond covering some deeper subjects in our first real conversation. Watch it here. https://t.co/57miuvD5iZ #JustinBieber pic.twitter.com/htme4QzC6r — Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) February 15, 2020

Fans couldn’t be happier that Bieber is back with his intricate lyrics. Like all his other albums, Bieber is going to go on tour for this one as well. Tickets are live.

