Justin Bieber's Evolution As A Musical Artist Over The Years

Justin Bieber’s vocals have always impressed the audience and with Changes, fans have once again considered the album as a Justin Bieber classic. The iconic pop star has evolved and so has his music. He has made some serious changes in his life like refraining from drug abuse which has reflected upon his life and his journey as an artist. Bieber, who recently stepped out of the shadows, has dropped this iconic album which is fused with his style and experiences. The singer has released maddening tracks like Yummy and Intentions, that have kept the listeners hooked.

Also read: Justin Bieber And Ellen DeGeneres' Most Memorable Moments Together

Changes, the fifth studio album of the singer, blends Justin’s iconic R&B style and also speaks about his love for Hailey. It was released on February 14, Valentines Day. The album also featured artists like Post Malone, Quavo and Travis Scott. The Canadian singer's style has once again evolved from switching to soft R&B from Electro Dance Music. Let's take a look at his journey and the musical genres he has explored.

Also read: Justin Bieber Dedicated These Songs To His Wife Hailey? Check Lyrics

Throughout the years, from his Believe era to the iconic the Purpose era, Justin has evolved a lot as an artist. The boy who sang Baby, which was a classic pop number, is now among the most influential contemporary pop artists. Believe was a classic R&B with a dash of dance. Journals was an exceptional R&B album that dealt with heartbreak and a rather melancholy side. Purpose was equal parts EDM, Pop, and R&B. Now with Changes, Bieber has taken a trip down memory lane and finessed the album, in retro style.

The singer also recently sat down with professional presenter Zane Lowe, with whom he talked about how he battled his health issues and dealt with his drug issues. He also speaks with a spark when he talks about his wife (Hailey Bieber) and his marriage. The Canadian singer also got emotional and protective about Billie Eilish. Justin Bieber, in 2020, has released Changes and fans couldn't be happier. Bieber is set to go on tour for this one as well.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.