Taylor Swift's Publicist Tree Paine Has Stood By Her Through Thick And Thin

Known for her mesmerizing voice and drop-dead gorgeous looks, Taylor Swift's popularity knows no bounds. The celebrated singer is unarguably one of the most celebrated pop singers the world has ever witnessed. Some of Taylor's most notable works include songs like New Romantics, Fearless, Mean, State of Grace, and You Belong With Me.

Source: @gemmyswift_ Instagram

But it was in her documentary Miss Americana that one saw a different side of her personality and her struggles throughout her journey to the top. One could not fail to notice her publicist Tree Paine standing with her in times of distress. Tree Paine has not only accompanied Taylor Swift through thick and thin but also handled some of her ugly controversies very gracefully. Taking about Tree Paine, let us know more about her.

Read: Taylor Swift's Best Makeup Looks That Her Fans Should Not Miss; See Pics

Who is Tree Paine actually is?

Tree Paine garnered a lot of attention when she featured in Taylor Swift's infamous documentary Miss Americana early this year. Taylor Swift's admirers could not thank her PR head Tree Paine more for being there for her especially during the Kanye West controversy and heartbreaks. Tree Paine started her career in 1995 when she worked with Interscope Records, she collaborated with International artists like Snoop Dogg and Nine Inch Nails then.

Source: Wonderstruck 13 Instagram

Read: Taylor Swift's Documentary Includes The Song 'Only The Young' That Holds A Special Meaning

Post that, Taylor Swift's Publicist worked at Academy of Country Music and Warner Music Group. In fact, Tree Paine worked as the Vice-President at Warners Music Group and looked after the Christian division of the Warner Music Nashville. In the year 2014, Tree Paine switched gears and enthralled her independent PR firm, that's when she joined hands with the You Belong With Me singer and has never looked back.

Source: Taylor Swift Love Fest Instagram

Read: Taylor Swift Always Manages To Ace Her Red-carpet Looks; Here Are Our Favorite 5

Tree and Taylor Swift also share a great friendship apart from work. On multiple occasions, Paine helped Taylor Swift to come out of uncomfortable situations as a winner. Tree also posted an adorable tweet for her Taylor on the occasion of her birthday, take a look.

I met this lovely lady 10 yrs ago. She is the finest example of true beauty inside and out #HappyBirthdayTaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/vj5vb55YsX — Tree Paine (@treepaine) December 13, 2016

Tree P is married to married to Lance Paine, who works at the position of a President at Scott Brothers Global. The couple is blessed with a lovely daughter Lux Lucy Paine.

Read: Taylor Swift's Iconic Dance Moments At Award Shows; Here's Our Top Picks

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.