Selena Gomez Was Busy Doing THIS On The Day Her Ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber Got Married

Selena Gomez is one of the most talked-about and loved singers in Hollywood, and her love-hate relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber is still the talk of the town. The international star is well known all across the globe for the stupendous songs she has sung since her debut song, Come and Get It. Since then, Selena Gomez has sung numerous songs which have turned out to be smashing hits. Her latest track, Lose You To Love Me, topped the music charts for weeks.

Check what Selena Gomez did on September 30, 2019

Image Courtesy: Selena Gomez Instagram

With the start of New Year 2020, Selena Gomez posted a plethora of pictures on her social media, which somehow has a connection with the date on which Selena Gomez's ex-flame Justin Bieber tied the knot with Hailey Rhode. Justin Biber and Hailey Rhode got married in a hush-hush ceremony on September 30, 2019. In order, to tell her fans that she had a gala time with her friends on the same date. Selena Gomez posted some pictures with her friends enjoying a casual dinner with the date September 30, 2019 on her posts. Take a look at her Instagram story-

Image Courtesy: Selena Gomez Instagram

In this post, shared by Selena she can be seen having a fun-time with her girlfriends over dinner.

Image Courtesy: Selena Gomez Instagram

This is yet another picture shared by Selena Gomez. In this post, Selena can be seen giggling and sharing a laugh with her close friends. Justin and Hailey tied the knot on the same day and looked like a much-in-love couple. Prior to dating Hailey Rhode, Justin Bieber was in a relationship with Selena Gomez for quite some time, and their pictures together were a rage on social media. After the break-up, Selena Gomez seemed to be a little disturbed on the personal front, whereas Justin Bieber did not show any such signs. However, today, both singers are doing really well professionally. In fact, Justin Bieber's new song Yummy is a massive hit.

