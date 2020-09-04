Justin Bieber Lip-syncs Ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez’s Name In Drake’s Latest Track, Watch

Justin Bieber's die-hard fans were definitely in for a surprise recently as the singer not only stepped into the shoes of Drake in the latter's Popstar track but also muttered the name of his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez in the song. The music video which was released on September 3, 2020, sees Justin enacting Drake's parts in the video and may have also sent his fans into a frenzy by lip-synching his ex- ladylove's name. The music video starts off with DJ Khaled requesting Drake to curate a glitzy music video for their collaboration, Popstar.

Also Read: Expect Justin Bieber & Hailey To Have A Baby In 2021' Says Dwayne Johnson

Justin Bieber lip-syncs Selena Gomez's name

The video then shows the rapper calling Justin and asking him for a 'favor' to pretend to be him in the video. The music video then shows Justin as Drake taking over as the 'popstar' and having a lavish party at his home. By the looks of it, the video has been shot in the Sorry singer's Beverly Hill mansion wherein he currently resides with his wife Hailey Beiber. American entrepreneur Scooter Braun also goes on to make an appearance in the video as Drake hilariously declares him as his manager. But the main highlight of the track comes when Justin lip-syncs the lines, 'Look Ariana Selena, my visa.'

Also Read: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Step Out For Dinner With Friends In West Hollywood; See

It’s 2020 and Justin still got Selena’s name in his mouth, LITERALLY.... pic.twitter.com/YnCc6rVs8z — camila’s data (@camila_data) September 4, 2020

Justin Bieber's 'crazy dream' in the Popstar video

The lyrics make a reference to the singer's exes, Selena and Ariana Grande. But the main twist comes at the end of the track when it turns out to be a 'weird dream' of Justin. The Baby singer wakes up next to his wife Hailey who asks him if he is okay. Justin narrates his crazy dream to her wherein he was asked to be a part of Drake's music video with the latter being absent from it.

This recent music video sure does promises to keep all the fans of the singer on toes. Recently in an interview with Zane Lowe, the Cold Water singer revealed that he did not treat his off-and-on relationship with Selena in the right manner. Justin admitted to being reckless in the relationship. The pair went on to finally separate permanently during early 2018 and Justin tied the knot with Hailey in September 2018.

Also Read: Justin Bieber Shares Picture Of 2-year-old Half-sister Bay And It's All Things Adorable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.