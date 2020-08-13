Justin Bieber Shares Picture Of 2-year-old Half-sister Bay And It's All Things Adorable

Justin Bieber is one of the most loved pop stars globally. His Youtube Orignal Season gave fans an insight into how the pop star is changing his life. Justin has been a family man and is very close to his siblings. His latest Instagram post shows how much he loves his sibling. Take a look a the image here.

Justin Bieber's love for his siblings

The pop icon shared took to his Instagram on August 11 shared an image of his half-sister. Bay is the daughter of Justin Bieber's father Jeremy and his wife Chelsey. In this post, he shared a picture of his two-year-old half-sister Bay Bieber. In this picture, Bay is sitting snugly with a stuffed animal. She is donning a floral pink outfit with little bears on her pyjamas. In the caption of this post, Justin simply wrote "love you" and then tagged his sister. Check out the adorable picture here.

Justin Bieber, on the other hand, took a road trip on a tour bus. He and his wife Hailey Bieber took trips along the countryside. They both recently also met Chance the Rapper while they were in Chicago. Towards the end of July, the duo also went to Kanye West’s ranch in Wyoming to meet the rapper. Kanye and Justin shared a good bond and Justin sometimes also pays visits to West's Sunday service.

In a recent interview with Elle, Hailey Bieber talked about her thoughts on how she wants to raise her children. She expressed that she and Justin will be raising their kids with the ideals of how to treat people. She added that she will be teaching them not to say certain things, and will teach her kids to acknowledge and give credit to where it is due.

Hailey Bieber had also used her Instagram account actively this summer to raise awareness about the Black Lives Matter movement after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. In the caption of one of her posts, she has written a heartfelt message. She wrote, "It was time to look inside and reflect: what do I not know, what do I need to ask, how can I step up and do the best that I can to be an ally in the Black Lives Matter movement?"

