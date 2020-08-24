'Expect Justin Bieber & Hailey To Have A Baby In 2021' Says Dwayne Johnson

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber got hitched in 2018 and as per Dwayne Johnson, they should ‘have a baby’ by 2021. The fitness expert and an actor commented on a picture that Justin Bieber recently shared on Instagram. The singer had shared a selfie with his newborn niece and the picture received not only Dwayne's but several other celeb’s reactions. The picture received thousands of likes from over 145 and counting followers of the pop sensation. However, Dwayne Johnson's reaction to the picture stood out in the bunch.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin welcome baby niece

Justin Bieber shared a picture with his and Hailey Baldwin Bieber’s newborn niece Iris, born to latter’s sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow. In the set of pictures that Justin shared, he is holding the baby close to his bare-chest. He is wearing a black mask in the picture. Justin Bieber is also wearing a blue cap along with his grey bottoms.

Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share the picture of his ‘beloved’ niece. He wrote, “My baby niece iris .. scroll through and whiteness the most squishy cute gumdrop ever!! Love you @alaiabaldwin and @andrewaronow! She’s so precious!” He also tagged the parents in his picture. Alaia and Andrew had welcomed their baby girl Iris on August 17 this year and shared a commemorating picture with the baby from the hospital.

Several celebrities reacted to this Justin Bieber's Instagram picture, apart from hitting the like button. Dwayne Johnson's words particularly stood out as he wrote, “This image pretty much seals the deal. Fully expect you and H to have a baby in 2021.” Thus, as per his wishes, he wants Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin to have a baby and give the world the news.

