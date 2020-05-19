Justin Bieber's Obsession With Soft Toys Is Evident In These Pics

Justin Bieber is one of the biggest music sensations the world has known. Fans find Biber's music relatable, refreshing, and unique. Justin Bieber's songs include Sorry, Love Yourself, Baby, One Less Lonely Girl, and many more. Bieber, among many passions, also has a thing for soft toys. Listed below are photos that prove Justin Bieber loves soft toys.

Justin Bieber loves soft toys and here's proof

Justin Bieber's love for soft toys is unmissable. The young singer has pictures of his favorite soft toys all over social media. Bieber's love for Pikachu is adorable. The singer's passion for soft toys is so intense that he has his own brand titled Drew House that sells Tee's and almost everything with distinct labels and graphics. From customized mugs to laptop stickers, Bieber's obsession with soft toys is pretty evident.

Bieber launched his own streetwear label Drew House in the month of January. Ever since the launch, the singer is seen sporting his smiley face-logo'd gear on social media and on the streets. Not only Justin but his wife Hailey has also loved the brand and sported the same in her own quirky style.

Bieber's brand House of Drew is all about making and selling hoodies with smiley face graphics. The brand has turned out to be super popular within no time of its launch. From Bieber's fans to others, many have been noticed sporting the Drew House label. Justin has also gone out and posted pictures and videos of his fans sporting Drew House.

From hoodies, sweatpants, shorts, slippers to even corduroy sets, Drew House simply has them all. Justin Bieber even has a separate page on Instagram only reserved for Drew House. Bieber's obsession with soft toys is incredible. He has them placed at his workplace and home.

His house decor too has small soft toys placed at every corner. Bieber's fans have gone in a frenzy with his label and obsession for soft toys. They have left many likes and comments on his various posts explaining their love for him and soft toys.

Justin Bieber's recent album Changes came out in February and broke records. The album made much news and the songs touched many souls. Bieber's songs from the Changes album stirred quite a response from the audience. With the pandemic, Bieber has currently resorted to staying at home and urging fans to do the same. The young star even at home has not failed to entertain his fans.

