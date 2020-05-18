Justin Bieber Regrets Not Saving Himself For Hailey; Says 'I Wish I Could Go Back'

It seems like Hollywood celebrities Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin have taken the charge of entertaining their fans amid the lockdown, as they often share videos and pictures to keep fans entertained on their social media handles. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin recently initiated a Facebook Watch series, documenting some of their time together while being quarantined in Canada. During a recent chat, Justin Bieber mentioned that he should have saved himself for wife Hailey Baldwin.

In the recent episode of The Biebers On Watch, Justin Bieber admitted that he should have saved himself for his wife Hailey Bieber before marriage. Adding to the same, Justin Bieber mentioned that physical intimacy can be kind of confusing while being sexually active with anybody. Furthermore, Justin mentioned that he doesn't regret anything in life, as such experiences make a person that he/she is. Hailey Baldwin echoed to Justin’s tunes and mentioned that getting physical can complicate relationships, however, the singer was unsure if staying celibate would have been the right choice for her. Speaking about the same, Hailey mentioned that she has had different experiences in life.

The first episode, which premiered last week, featured the couple speaking about their breakup. During the chat, Bieber enquired Hailey Bieber on how she forgave him and got back together in June, to which Hailey Bieber revealed that she took time for herself to feel the breakup and didn't jump into a new relationship. Adding to the same, Hailey Bieber revealed that she distracted herself and would talk and hang out with people. However, Hailey Bieber revealed that she didn’t search for someone to just come take Justin’s place in her life and be like another relationship, to fill a void in that way.

Justin Bieber on the professional front

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande recently announced that they will collaborate for a new song titled, Stuck With U, which will benefit the First Responders Children's Foundation. The song will be released on May 8 and will be available for pre-order. Speaking about the same in an interview, Ariana Grande mentioned that she and Justin Bieber were really excited about the project, as they wanted to make a big difference. Adding to the same, she revealed that they had a fun time working on it and hoped that the song uplifts the fans’ spirit.

