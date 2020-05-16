'You Are My Forever': Justin Bieber Pens Sweet Note For Wife Hailey

American pop singer Justin Bieber’s sweet goodnight note for his wife Hailey Baldwin proves that he is the best husband one can ever have. The Baby crooner is head over heels in love with the 23-year-old model and never shies away from expressing his feelings. Justin shared an extremely romantic picture on his social media and promised his supermodel wife to love her for the rest of his life.

Juatin Bieber shares adorable pic with Hailey Bieber

Justin shared the adorable snap on his Instagram page where the 26-year-old can be seen planting a kiss on his wife’s nose which is just dripping love. While expressing his love for Hailey, Justin wrote that he thinks how blessed he is that he has her with him. Hailey's humility, joy, and desire to grow blows Justin away.

It feels like an honour for Justin to have Hailey in his life. In the end, he promised to love her eternally along with a Good night. He also hoped that Hailey reads this in the morning and smile. "You are my FOREVER,” he wrote alongside the picture in the end. Justin shared the post just hours after confessing that he wants to go back in time and save himself for his wife. Just before sharing this picture, Justin shared another one where the couple can be seen fast asleep in each other's arms along with their pet. Justin captioned the picture as " Family photo."

During the latest episode of their Facebook series, The Biebers on Watch, Hailey, and Justin reportedly answered various fan questions. Justin reportedly made the revelation while answering a fan who wanted to know what the Yummy singer would change about himself if he could go back in time. To which Justin was quick enough and reportedly said that if he could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt, and he would save himself from marriage. As per reports, Justin further added that while his confession might seem crazy, being sexually active was very confusing for him.

