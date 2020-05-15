Justin Bieber's Songs That Still Remain Unreleased

Justin Bieber's music has impressed and inspired many fans and broken several records. His song like Baby, Cold Water, Love Yourself and several others have been immensely popular and topped the musical charts for weeks. Despite several of his songs being chartbusters for a long time, there still are some songs that remain unreleased. Justin Bieber's unreleased songs include Broken, Looking For You, We Were Born For This, Always, Interwine, Oh Girl, You Want Me, Vatican, Supermodel, among others. Listed below are details on Justin Bieber's songs that are still unreleased.

Justin Bieber's songs that are still unreleased

Broken

This is one of Justin Bieber's first unreleased songs. The song was released by DJ Tay James on the Internet in 2014. The song was unfortunately quickly removed. Along with the Sorry singer, italso features Blake Kelly.

Looking For You

This is another one of Justin Bieber's songs that did not have an official release. Although later he did share the song on his SoundCloud page on May 30, 2014. Along with Justin Bieber, the song also features Migos.

We Were Born For This

This is another one of Justin Bieber's songs. Though later he did share the song through his SoundCloud on April 28, 2014. Fans after hearing this one wondered why it was not released. You can listen to the song below with lyrics.

