Tom Holland Joins Justin Bieber In An Live Instagram Video; Take A Look At It Here

The whole world is under lockdown due to Coronavirus, and this has led film stars and many other celebs to turn to social media to entertain their fans under quarantine. In this time of the pandemic, celebs have been trying to keep their fans entertained and are also spreading awareness on how to be safe from COVID-19. After the lockdown started, we have seen many celebs do different things online, but one unusual thing happened recently. Actor Tom Holland recently joined Justin Bieber in an Instagram live video where they talked for a lot of time. Take a look at the video here.

Tom Holland joins Justin Bieber in a live video

mcu: avengers endgame is the most ambitious crossover event in history

justin bieber and tom holland: hold my beer pic.twitter.com/aXSLGPnu7Z — Leena (@bizzlesluf) April 1, 2020

Recently, an unusual Instagram live video happened where pop star Justin Bieber joined Spider-Man actor Tom Holland. Justin joined Tom in a two-minute-long live chat where the celebs conversed on several things. In the video, Justin was thanking Tom for appreciating his YouTube special. Tom Holland appreciated Justin Bieber while promoting his film Onward. Take a look at Tom Holland appreciating Justin Bieber in the video.

In the video, Justin Bieber and Tom Holland also spoke about what they were doing during their time in quarantine. Justin asked Tom what was he doing before the quarantine started. Tom expressed that he was shooting for a game-based film in Berlin, but after the pandemic spread, he came back to his home in London. Tom Holland also revealed that he is seeing a series these days.

