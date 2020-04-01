The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Tom Holland Joins Justin Bieber In An Live Instagram Video; Take A Look At It Here

Hollywood News

Recently, actor Tom Holland joined singer Justin Bieber in a live Instagram video. In the video, they were seen talking about how they are spending their time.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
tom holland

The whole world is under lockdown due to Coronavirus, and this has led film stars and many other celebs to turn to social media to entertain their fans under quarantine. In this time of the pandemic, celebs have been trying to keep their fans entertained and are also spreading awareness on how to be safe from COVID-19. After the lockdown started, we have seen many celebs do different things online, but one unusual thing happened recently. Actor Tom Holland recently joined Justin Bieber in an Instagram live video where they talked for a lot of time. Take a look at the video here.  

Read Also| Tom Holland Posts A Picture With 'big Bro' Chris Pratt Ahead Of 'Onward' Release

Tom Holland joins Justin Bieber in a live video

Recently, an unusual Instagram live video happened where pop star Justin Bieber joined Spider-Man actor Tom Holland. Justin joined Tom in a two-minute-long live chat where the celebs conversed on several things. In the video, Justin was thanking Tom for appreciating his YouTube special.  Tom Holland appreciated Justin Bieber while promoting his film Onward. Take a look at Tom Holland appreciating Justin Bieber in the video. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Read Also| Tom Holland Claims To Know 'everything About Spider-Man 3' & This Time He 'won't Spoil It'

In the video, Justin Bieber and Tom Holland also spoke about what they were doing during their time in quarantine. Justin asked Tom what was he doing before the quarantine started. Tom expressed that he was shooting for a game-based film in Berlin, but after the pandemic spread, he came back to his home in London. Tom Holland also revealed that he is seeing a series these days.   

Read Also| Tom Holland Addresses The Viral 'Back To The Future' Fake Clip And A Potential Remake

Read Also| 'Spider-Man' Fame Tom Holland Uninstalls Instagram, Says It Was Taking Over His Life

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Jaslok Hospital
JASLOK HOSPITAL ISSUES STATEMENT
Wipro
COVID19: AZIM PREMJI PLEDGES 1125CR
Arvind
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCES EX GRATIA
Delhi police
DELHI POLICE WARN AGAINST FAKE NEWS
Shahid Khaqan
ABBASI SLAMS IMRAN KHAN
Harbhajan
BHAJJI RELIVES BATTLE WITH AKHTAR