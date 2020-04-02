Justin Bieber Reschedules 'Changes Tour', Asks Fans To 'hold On To The Tickets'

The recent music album of the Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber, titled Changes, received immense love from the audience. The global star released the album in February 2020 on the occasion of Valentine's day. Changes tour was scheduled to start in May 2020, but recently, Justin Bieber announced that all the tours including Changes tour has been postponed for now due to the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus COVID-19.

The 26-year-old music composer took to his social media and made an announcement. the announcement post read, 'IN LIGHT OF THE CURRENT PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS, AND WITH THE DEEPEST CONCERN FOR ALL THOSE BEING AFFECTED, JUSTIN BIEBER WILL BE POSTPONING ALL CURRENTLY SCHEDULED 2020 DATES FOR THE CHANGES TOUR. WHILE JUSTIN - ALONG WITH HIS BAND, DANCERS AND CREW - HAS BEEN HARD AT WORK PREPARING AND AMAZING SHOW, HE HAS ALWAYS OUT THE HEALTH AND WELL-BEING OF HIS FANS FIRST AND FOREMOST. JUSTIN IS ANXIOUSLY AWAITING THE OPPORTUNITY TO GET BACK OUT ON THE ROAD AND PERFORM IN A SPACE THAT IS SAFE FOR EVERYONE. HE ASKS THAT FANS HOLD ON TO THE TICKETS, AS THEY WILL BE HONOURED AS SOON AS THE DATES ARE RESCHEDULED. INFORMATION ON RESCHEDULES DATES WILL BE FORTHCOMING SOON.'

Check out the post below:

Justin Bieber's fans were left heartbroken post the announcement was made on the internet. For the unversed, the Changes tour is an upcoming concert by Justin Bieber. The tour that was set to begin on May 14, 2020, was a major tour for the singer in the past three years. The tour was organised at Seattle but due to the coronavirus outbreak in the US, it has been postponed for now.

