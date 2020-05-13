Justin Bieber Loves To Take Up Social Media Challenges; Here's Proof

Celebrities are often seen taking up social media challenges that trend on the internet. Over the past few years, netizens have seen challenges like ice bucket challenge, moving car dancing challenge, shirtless handstand challenge, and others. Read on to know more about the times when pop sensation Justin Bieber was seen taking up social media challenges:

Social media challenges that Justin Bieber has taken up

ALS Ice bucket challenge

Back in 2014, Justin Bieber took up the ice bucket challenge. In the video he posted, he forgot to challenge his fans so the pop sensation went on to take the challenge again to nominate his fans who are called Believers. In a video, fans can see that Justin Bieber is sporting orange shorts and his tattoos are all visible. Here is the video:

Toosie Slide challenge

Bieber recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video where he is seen wearing a white hoodie. He is seen sliding perfectly in the video. Fans were all hearts about this video and the video has garnered over one crore likes from the fans. Here is the video:

Bottle Cap challenge

Back when the Bottle cap challenge was trending in 2019, fans see the young musician pull off the challenge. In a video, fans saw that Bieber graciously and precisely kicks the bottle cap without damaging the bottle. In the video, Bieber says that this could be Tom Cruise's head, signalling that he is challenging the actor. Here is the video:

All In challenge

Back in April 2020, Bieber took to his official social media handle and posted a video where he stated that he will be taking the All-In Challenge. He captioned it saying, "All In challenge!!! Hey everybody, I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Go to allinchallenge.com/justin-bieber for a chance to have me fly to your town, visit your home, and sing to you something many have asked for over the year “One Less Lonely Girl” and maybe some others." He also wrote, "Help us feed the hungry during this challenging time. Also Kanye West @ChrisBrownofficial @PrattPrattPratt I challenge you to be ALL IN."

