Rishi Kapoor's Son-in-law Shares Rare Family Photo With Neetu Kapoor On Mother's Day

On the occasion of Mother’s Day 2020, Rishi Kapoor’s son-in-law Bharat Sahni, on Sunday, May 10, 2020, shared an unseen photo on his Instagram handle. It was posted to pay tribute to the ‘3 strongest women in his life'. This photo also featured late actor Rishi Kapoor. Read to know more:

Bharat Sahni’s throwback photo with Kapoor family

On May 10, 2020, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s husband posted a throwback photo. In the photo, fans can see a happy Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, in a candid moment. Rishi Kapoor was dressed in black and stood next to his wife Neetu Kapoor. The photo was captioned as, “Happy Mother’s Day to the 3 strongest Women in my life! Truly blessed to have you’ll ❤️❤️❤️” Here is the post by Sahni:

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, in a Mumbai-based hospital. He fought cancer for almost two years. When the actor passed away, his daughter was not present. She along with her husband drove to Mumbai later. In a photo uploaded by her, she said that she will always love her 'papa' Rishi Kapoor. She called him a strong warrior and stated that she will miss him and his FaceTime calls every day. On the occasion of Mothers' Day 2020, she posted a photo with her mother Neetu Singh, and another photo that featured her along with her parents.

