Zayn Malik, The Former One Direction Singer, Is A True Capricorn; Here Is Why

Zayn Malik is one of the most celebrated contemporary artists of the music industry. He is an English singer and a songwriter, born in West Yorkshire. Zayn received fame after he was seen on The X-Factor, as one of its contestants, and later went on to form a boy band in the show itself, called One Direction. The group garnered a vast majority of fans all across the globe. The band broke up and all the five members went their separate ways. Zayn is considered as the best among the five, according to many fans. Zayn is also considered as a true Capricorn, as he is born on January 12, and has all the qualities that a true Capricorn possesses. Read on to know more about Zayn Malik sun sign:

How Zayn is a true Capricorn

Capricorns are born between December 22 and January 20. They belong to the Earth sign, and people with earth sign tend to be very practical, hard-working, ambitious, and extremely dedicated to making their dreams come true. A true Capricorn is always trying to make their way to the top tier, and they rely on practicality to do so. Fans of the singer believe that he is a true Capricorn as he exhibits all the qualities of a Capricorn.

Zayn Malik has a tendency to be practical as the artist left his first band in order to grow more as an individual in life, and become successful. These qualities make him a true Capricorn. He has also been seen working hard to make his dreams come true. After leaving the band, the star went on to garner huge success and has become one of the most acclaimed contemporary music artists. He is always seen giving his best in his concerts.

