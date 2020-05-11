Mallika Sherawat Says 'there Is A Lot Of Positivity' On Social Media Amid COVID Lockdown

Mallika Sherawat recently spoke to a leading news daily where she talked about how COVID-19 lockdown has made social media less cruel than it used to be. She talked about how there is now less hatred to see on the internet. The actor also spoke about her lockdown schedule. Read further ahead for more details:

Mallika Sherawat opens up about social media amidst COVID-19

According to reports, Mallika Sherawat recently talked about how there is a lot of positivity on social media. She said that people are not pulling each other down any more like they used to and there are fewer haters. The COVID crisis has made social media a kind place and has made people more compassionate, she said.

Sherawat then talked about achieving balance on social media and said that one should have a sense of responsibility. They should be responsible enough to know what they are posting and if it is right or wrong. She then said that she does entertain her fans on social media but only for a limited period of time and it does not define her life. The Welcome actor said that she does not want her private life to be on display for the ‘whole world’.

Mallika Sherawat further said that there is a lot of rumour-mongering on the internet currently and people must not lose their common sense and critical thinking during times like these. This is how our society can avoid a panic situation, she said. She talked about how nations have seen things that are worse like wars and famine and stated that we will beat this virus.

