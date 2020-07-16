Justin Bieber And Other Celebrities Who Have An Alternate Instagram Account

With millions of followers, celebrities are often conscious of what they post. Their primary socials are mainly a medium for them to be able to communicate with their fans. For the same reason, many celebrities have Finsta or an alternate Instagram account to post a different side of them. Some of the most popular celebrities that have a Finsta account are Justin Bieber, Sophie Turner, Bella Hadid, and more. Check out their alternate accounts below.

Celebrities who have an alternate Instagram account

Justin Bieber

In one of his old posts, singer Justin Bieber introduced his fans to his alter ego Skylark Tylark. The picture was from Coachella 2018 and also featured Bella Throne. Post that, Bieber made an Instagram account under the same name. Though he is not much active on it, the account still has a fan following of 182k.

Cole Sprouse

Cole Sprouse's Finsta account is no secret and is a verified account. Sprouse has had Camera Duels from long before he joined the cast of Riverdale. The account is mostly Cole clicking and posting pictures of people who try to sneak a picture of Sprouse without his consent. It also depicts the hilarious efforts that people take for a picture.

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner's public Instagram account features her regular day-to-day life. From film sets to family to spending time with husband Joe Jonas, she posts about it all. But her alternate account is all about sausages. The actor eats and reviews sausages on her account Sophie Sausage Reviews.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid has never been shy about the fact that she loves travelling to Japan. During one of her trips, she created an alter-ego named Rebekkah. She even made an Instagram account for her and is moderately active on the account. She did make another trip to Japan post that but Rebekkah has not yet made an appearance in the pictures.

Bella Throne

Actor Bella Throne's Finsta account is all about her poking fun at herself. She actively shares hilarious memes of herself on the account. Throne also posts quite a lot of pictures on the account and has her caption game on fleek. She has not been active on it for a while but the account has a fan following of 258k.

