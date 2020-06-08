Justin Bieber Reveals That He Is 'inspired And Influenced By The Black Culture'; See Post

Canadian singer Justin Bieber has pledged to use his voice against racial injustice after admitting that he has benefited from 'black culture' throughout his career. Justin Bieber, who had been mentored by Usher since the age of 13 and looked up to stars like Stevie Wonder and Boyz II Men, took Instagram to focus on his work as a protest against the death rage of George Floyd across the country.

The singer shared a powerful post on social media on Saturday, admitting that throughout his music career he had "benefited from the black culture," and promising to "be part of the much-needed change." He further went on to write that he is inspired by black culture.

He also went on to say that his style, dance, fashion and much more have been influenced by the black culture. He continued to say that from now on he will use the platform to learn and to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and also be a part of the much-needed change. Check out the post below.

Fans react

Fans went on to praise the singer for his powerful post on Instagram. The post also received over 14 lakh likes and counting. And it was not just fans who commented on his post, friends and co-stars of Justin Bieber also left sweet comments on the post. One of them wrote, “This is how it’s doneâ€¼” While the other one wrote, “Love this! Love you!” Check out a few more comments below.

Justin Bieber previously addressed the growing unrest across the country last week during the Instagram Live discussion with the leading news portal, expressing his intention to do more to tackle injustice. Also, after public outrage started to rise last week, the singer has expressed his support for the Black Lives Matter campaign on social media, posting a number of posts in support of racial equality.

Justin Bieber dedicated a post on Friday to Breonna Taylor about what her 27th birthday would have been, encouraging fans to donate to her GoFundMe page. As per reports, Taylor, an unarmed black woman, was killed by Louisville, Ky. police in March after being shot eight times, in her own home. The murder is reportedly still under investigation.

