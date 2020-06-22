Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay Set To Perform At New Global Citizen Concert

The Global Citizen Fest is back with a new concert amidst this ongoing pandemic. Even though the original concert from mid-April was a successful show, a new virtual concert is on its way. This concert has been titled, Global Goal: United for Our Future – The Concert. This virtual concert aims to combat the disproportionate impact of Coronavirus on marginalised communities and also urge governments across the globe to make future vaccines and test kits available for the underprivileged.

The outbreak of Coronavirus led to many festivals and concerts being cancelled or postponed. But the Global Citizen concert, One World: Together at Home chose to go virtual instead of choosing a new date. After this mid-April show, a new Global Citizen concert is being organised with a brand new goal.

Recently, the lineup for this new show, Global Goal: United for Our Future – The Concert has been revealed. This new virtual show will be hosted by actor Dwayne Johnson. Although this new concert is not a telethon, it is aiming to combat the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 amongst marginalised communities and underprivileged people.

This virtual Global Citizen concert will be streamed and televised globally on June 27. Along with Dwayne Johnson, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Quavo, J Balvin, Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, Usher and Yemi Alade. This concert is a follow up of a series of discussions regarding scientific progress in terms of vaccines and therapeutics.

Apart from the show, the discussion also has a special lineup. Journalists like Katie Couric and Mallika Kapur will be heading the Summit. Whereas, Miley Cyrus, Angelique Kidjo, and Ken Jeong will be talking to several outspoken leaders at the Summit.

This Global Citizen concert also includes a non-performing lineup. Celebrities like Chris Rock, Charlize Theron, Olivia Colman, Billy Porter, Hugh Jackman, and many others are part of this concert. Along with Dwayne Johnson, European Commissioner President Ursula Von Der Leyen will also be hosting the concert. Online services like Apple, YouTube, Tidal, Yahoo!, Brut, Roku, Twitch, and Insight TV will be streaming the show.

