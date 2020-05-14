Justin Bieber's Most Memorable Performances At Awards Shows; Check Out

Justin Bieber has time and again impressed his audience with his outstanding performances at award shows. He has often performed acoustic numbers and even more flamboyant performances, that have impressed his fans. Some of his highly acclaimed songs include Baby, Let Me Love You, Where Are U Now, and many more. With all that said now, here are some of the best performances of Justin Bieber at award shows:

Justin Bieber's performances at award shows

Justin Biber's performance at 60th Grammy Awards was highly praised. The singer along with his full band performed various songs including, Love Yourself, which bagged the top position on US Billboard Hot 100 and Company, a song from his fourth studio album that also bagged several accolades. Check out his stunning performance:

Justin Bieber was accompanied by James Bay at the BRITS Award show. Justin Bieber performed his number-one single track titled, Love Yourself. Having the crowd sing along with Justin Bieber is what made his performance even more interesting and outstanding. Then the singer got to an upbeat level by performing Sorry and his yet another number-one single, Purpose. These proved to be among the highlights of the ceremony.

At one of the Billboard Music Awards, Justin Bieber performed the singles from his fourth studio album, that is Purpose and Company. It was considered to be one of the best performances by Justin Bieber. His popular song, Sorry bagged over 10 million sales in the year 2016 alone. The Canadian singer even bagged several awards and nominations at the Billboard Music Awards including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, and many more.

