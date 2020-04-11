From Kylie Jenner To Selena Gomez; Hollywood Fashion Recap Of The Week

Hollywood celebrities have always amazed fans by putting their best fashion foot forward. Fashion Police are always in awe of celebrities who have splendid fashion sense. Hollywood celebrities have often been admired by fans for acing in an outfit, be it bold or subtle. Here is a quick fashion recap of Hollywood celebrities who wowed fans with their outfits.

Kylie Jenner

Taking to Instagram, Kylie Jenner was seen sharing a picture in an all-black ensemble. The body-hugging gown featured a long chain in the middle. Keeping her look classy yet simple, Kylie Jenner opted for winged eyeliner. Nude makeup accessorized with diamond earrings completed the look of the diva.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez was seen donning a pink sequential gown. The body-hugging gown featured a plunging neckline. Accessorised by a statement pendant, Selena Gomez kept her look simple. Minimalistic makeup with pink lips added elegance to her look. Short hair left open completed this look of Selena Gomez.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian blew away the minds of her followers by sharing a throwback picture of her. In the photo, Kim Kardashian can be seen donning a grey skin-tight crop top with matching pants. The beauty mogul accessorized her look with grey sequential ankle-high boots.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian left the internet in splits with her bold and sensual avatar. The diva was seen donning a sheer orange buttoned-up gown. The diva opted for no accessories and minimalistic makeup for this look. Kourtney Kardashian left her sleek hair open to complete this bold look.

