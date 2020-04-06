Justin Bieber's Most Memorable Songs Where He Does Not Get The Lady Love

Justin Bieber has gone on to become one of the top pop artists of this decade. He started his career with the chartbuster track Baby and now is one of the richest celebrities in the music world. He has several hit songs to his credits and a huge fan base called Believers. He has many love songs, and songs that focus on ‘love found and love lost’. Read on to know more about the songs where JB does not get the girl:

Times when Justin Bieber did not get the girl in his songs

That Should Be Me

That Should Be Me is the final track from JB's debut album My World 2.0. It was one of his early tracks that helped him get the fame he has today. The song talks about lost love and JB is sad about what has happened in his life, which resulted in him losing this girl. It was included in Billboard Hot 100 with its release.

I Don't Care

I Don't Care is penned by JB and Ed Sheeran together. It was released back in 2019. It has been a chartbuster song in several countries. I Don't Care is an electronic and dancehall song. It is produced by Max Martin, Shellback and Fred Gibson. Here is a video of the song I Don't Care.

Eenie Meenie

Eenie Meenie is one of the earliest songs by Justin Bieber. It is a song where he does not get the girl. It also features Beautiful Girls singer Sean Kingston. The setting of the song is a condo with a pool, and the two artists are seen having a party in the song with a girl who is playing them both. It has hints of Reggae in the mix with R&B. The song was also featured in Kingston's third album.

