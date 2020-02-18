Taylor Swift's '1989' Album Stunned Her Fans With THESE Iconic Lyrics

Taylor Swift is considered as one of the most successful artists around the world. The Lover singer has defined an era with her albums. As one counts her best albums, the1989 album is a must on the long list.

Taylor Swift’s 1989 album became the fastest-selling album of the decade and is not only iconic because of its music but for its lyrics as well. Swift’s lyrical prowess was visible in the entire album. So if your curiosity has been piqued regarding the 1989 album, take a look at some its spell-bounding lyrics.

Taylor’s best lyrics from 1989

1. Got a long list of ex-lovers. They’ll tell you I’m insane. ‘Cause you know I love the players. And you love the game – Blank Space

Blank Space is one of the most successful tracks from Taylor Swift’s 1989 album. The song spent seven weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The song’s success is credited to Taylor Swift’s impeccable mockery of her dating image portrayed by the tabloid media.

2. Just think while you been getting down and out about the liars and the dirty dirty cheats of the world, you could have been getting down to this sick beat – Shake It Off

Shake It Off was also one of the most popular songs on Taylor Swift’s 1989 album. The music video of the song and its quirky lyrics are the reason for the song’s success. Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off music video has more than 2.8 billion views on YouTube.

3. He’s so tall and handsome as hell, he’s so bad but he does it so well. I can see the end as it begins – Wildest Dreams

Many people believe that this song is about Taylor Swift’s rumoured romance with former One Direction artist Harry Styles. These lyrics and the music video are apparently an ode to their romance that took the media by storm. Taylor Swift’s Wildest Dreams became the fifth consecutive song from the 1989 album to enter the Billboard Hot 100.

4. You got that James Dean daydream look in your eye, and I got that red lip classic thing that you like – Style

Style is yet another song from the 1989 album that gives a glimpse of Taylor and Harry’s rumoured romance. The song has numerous references that act as proof that the song depicts Taylor and Harry’s short-lived relationship.

5. Cause, baby, I could build a castle out of all the bricks they threw at me – New Romantics

New Romantics was a bonus track from Taylor Swift’s 1989 album. The song is no less than a motivational anthem for many Swifties out there. The song also depicts the extreme media scrutiny and controversies that Taylor Swift has witnessed over the years.

