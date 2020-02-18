Taylor Swift's Father Fights Off A Burglar To Protect His 4 Million Dollar Penthouse

A burglar tried to invade the $4 million Florida penthouse owned by Taylor Swift's dad. Scott Swift fought him in order to protect the place. According to an international news portal, Scott returned home in the Vinoy Place Towers in St Petersburg on January 17, just moments after a burglar tried to invade the penthouse using an emergency escape.

Source: Taylor Swift Instagram

Taylor Swift's father fought off a burglar to protect his $4 million penthouse

The burglar tried to climb the 13 floors using the staircases to break in. The man was later identified as 30-year-old Terrence Hoover. The accused in this case has a long history of domestic violence by strangulation, aggravated battery, burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping and false imprisonment, according to a news portal.

Scott fought Hoover in order to protect the property; however, Hoover managed to run off and disappear. However, the police got hold of a few suspects and Scott immediately picked out Hoover via a photo line-up. Hoover was hard to track, but he was later arrested on burglary charges on Monday where he was being held on a 50,000-dollar bond.

At the time of this incident, Taylor was not present in the penthouse, as she lives elsewhere. The intent of the burglar is yet unknown and remains to be investigated. Hoover’s mother told a portal that her son got lost while searching for his estranged wife and should only be charged with trespassing.

