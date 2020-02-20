Justin Bieber Surprises Fans By Sporting A Completely New Look On Instagram; Take A Look

Justin Bieber dropped a new album on February 14, 2020, as a tribute to his wife. The album titled Changes has been loved by his fans, especially the songs Second Emotion and Forever. The Changes tour is three months down the line and Justin took to his Instagram to share a small clip from his dance routine for the tour.

After this, the singer again took to his Instagram where he shared video of himself with a makeup filter with pink lipstick & fake eyelashes. Take a look at it here.

Read Also| Justin Bieber Still Thinks That He Can Beat Tom Cruise In A Fight. Read More

Justin Bieber wears a makeup filter with pink lipstick & fake eyelashes

Justin Bieber was seen having a fun time with filters on his Instagram story on February 18, 2020. His fans also are all up for it. In the clip from his Instagram story, Justin can be seen sporting a bright pink lipstick with long eyelashes in a fun, feminine filter he was testing out.

The made-up look was looking great on Justin as it was in perfect contrast to Justin’s bleached blond hairdo. In the clip, we can also get a small glimpse of the neck tattoo he has. Justin captioned the clip by writing “Bye B**ch”. The clip received a lot of laughs from the fans.

Read Also| Justin Bieber's Adorable Photos That Will Remind You Of His 'Baby' Days

The singer was also seen on The Late Late Show’s “Carpool Karaoke” segment with host James Corden. He had a blast on the segment of the show and also proposed a fight against the Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise and challenged him to join Justin in a faceoff. This is not the first time Justin has done it. Only time will tell whether Tom Cruise will do it or not.

Read Also| Justin Bieber Starts Practicing For 'Changes' Tour, Posts His Dance Routine; WATCH

Read Also| Justin Bieber's Evergreen Music Videos That You Must Watch, Check Here

(Image courtesy: Justin Bieber Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.