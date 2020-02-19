Justin Bieber's Adorable Photos That Will Remind You Of His 'Baby' Days

Justin Bieber has been a massive singing sensation since he was a teenager with all the girls fawning over him. Teenage Justin's pictures would often adorn his female fans' phone screen. Here are some of the nostalgic adorable pics of the singing sensation that remind us of his teen days.

Justin Bieber's adorable pics on Instagram

Take a look at this pic that Justin shared in February 2013. The Boyfriend singer seems to have a gala time spending his free time with his siblings during a vacation.

Source: Justin Bieber Instagram

Justin Bieber shared this mirror pic with a black and white image filter in October 2012. This pic reminds us of the time Justin looked during the release of his song Never Back Down.

Source: Justin Bieber Instagram

Take a look at Justin Bieber's pic from the time he recorded his first album. He looks all chubby and cute in this innocent pic as a teenager.

Pic source: theiphonewalls website

Take a look at this adorable and hilarious pic that Justin posted on his Instagram account in 2013 after receiving many comments for walking around in his infamous sagging pants. He captioned it saying "To those of u who tell me not to sag my pants. Doublethink that".

Source: Justin Bieber Instagram

Here is an old pic of the young JB when he first appeared on Oprah's show in 2012. Justin Bieber appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in her "Next Chapter series".

Source: Justin Bieber Instagram

