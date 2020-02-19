Justin Bieber Starts Practicing For 'Changes' Tour, Posts His Dance Routine; WATCH

Justin Bieber dropped a new album on February 14, 2020, as a tribute to his wife. The album, titled Changes, has been loved by his fans. Songs like Second Emotion and Forever are few tunes from the album which fans have really lauded. The Changes tour is three months down the line, yet the young star has started prepping for his tour already. This tour is his first major tour in 3 years. Bieber took to his Instagram to share clips from the dance routine that he is going to perform on the Changes tour. Take a look at it here.

Justin Bieber starts practice for his 'Changes' tour dance routine:

In the first video shared by Justin, his crew is in the studio enjoying the song that is playing in the background. The crew is also shaking their hips and jumping while their arms make a windmill-like motion. Justin captioned the picture by writing “We back. #changestour”. Justin’s better half Hailey Baldwin commented, “gang back in da stu”.

Justin Bieber is practising his moves on the song Intentions in this post. Justin sports a black sweatsuit with a black beanie on his head. He is seen dancing in the centre of his crew in this video. He captioned the picture by writing “Getting ready for tour!! Have you got ur tickets??” The comments section of the post then flooded with fans from all over the world asking him when he will be performing in other countries because as of now he has only announced his tour dates for the North American leg of the tour.

(Image courtesy: Justin Bieber Instagram)

