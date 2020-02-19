Justin Bieber Still Thinks That He Can Beat Tom Cruise In A Fight. Read More

Justin Bieber joined James Corden for his third Carpool Karaoke segment on Tuesday’s The Late Late Show with James Corden. The Sorry hitmaker opened up about many things that have happened in his life since his last appearance in 2015. One of the first things that he was asked about by James Corden was why did Justin challenge Tom Cruise for a fight.

Justin Bieber challenged Tom Cruise last year for a fight in the Octagon. He also provoked Tom Cruise by saying that if he doesn’t take up the fight then it will become apparent that he is scared of him. See the tweet here.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

On being asked about why did he challenge Tom Cruise, the actor laughed it off and said that he was just being stupid but then people were eager to see this happen and later he also thought that the fight could actually be funny. James Corden was quick enough to reply that Tom is the undebatable winner in this fight. On this response by James, Justin said that he is trying not to let his ego get in the way but there is absolutely no way that Tom will win because he feels that he is not the guy the audience sees in the movies.

James reassured Justin that Tom is in phenomenal shape even if he’s aged 57. Justin then said that all this praise of Tom Cruise is just heating him up and wants to make this fight happen soon. Justin said that he is more agile than Tom and has more mind control than him. Justin also went on to say that he is the Conor McGregor of entertainment, referring himself to the UFC champ. He also said that he is still up for that fight.

