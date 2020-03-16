Justin Bieber Urges Fans To Adopt 'social Distancing' Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

In the wake of the COVID-19 scare, pop singer Justin Bieber recently took to his social media to urge people to adopt social distancing in a serious way to do their bit in trying to fight the spread of the Coronavirus. The Yummy singer took to his social media to raise awareness about the necessity of isolating oneself. He shared a video of a man blowing a trumpet in his balcony. He also shared a picture that had links of various funds that are working to help the ones affected by the COVID-19.

Justin Bieber urges people to opt for social distancing amid Coronavirus pandemic

Making use of the hashtag #BeatTheVirus, Justin Bieber said, "YOU MAY HAVE IT AND NOT KNOW IT…DON’T SPREAD THE DISEASE

STAY HOME AS MUCH AS YOU CAN

DO NOT GO OUT IN GROUPS

NO BARS, NO CLUBS, NO RESTAURANTS

WASH YOUR HANDS OFTEN

KEEP 6 FEET APART

ISOLATE YOURSELF IF YOU FEEL SICK

NOW IS THE TIME TO ENGAGE ONLINE AND NOT IN PERSON

IT IS NOT JUST ABOUT YOU, IT IS ABOUT US…..ALL OF US…. Love you guys. But if you care about your parents or your grandparents or any friend who could be compromised please stay in and be safe. Thanks."

In the second picture, he added a series of funds. With two categories, one for immediate needs and one for long-term needs. Earlier, Ariana Grande spoke up about the people not taking the Coronavirus pandemic seriously and also urged them to call their senators and take action on the matter. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas also urged their fans to stay safe as they shared a picture of them wearing masks and gloves.

