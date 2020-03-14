Justin Bieber Wears A Face Mask Amid Coronavirus Scare, Spotted With Hailey; Details Here

As per recent media reports, pop star Justin Bieber was seen near a medical building located in Beverly Hills. He was spotted wearing a facemask amidst the Coronavirus breakout. Justin Bieber reportedly stood with a man near the door of the building. The reports further state that he sported a blue jacket with Toronto Maple Leads written in the front.

Though he wore a mask to protect himself from the virus. The singer reportedly hugged the man breaking the distance rule. Wife Hailey Bieber accompanied the pop star. She was reportedly donning a light olive green shimmery coat paired with a hoodie over her head. The deadly virus has taken several lives so far and medical experts are trying to find a solution to deal with the pandemic.

The Canadian pop star recently made headlines for sparking rumours of another documentary series. He was recently spotted in Los Angeles and was accompanied by a videographer which has led rise to the speculation that he might be creating a follow-up series after Seasons.

Seasons was Justin Bieber’s YouTube documentary series that revolved around the ups and downs of the singer’s life. After being spotted with the videographer, fans desperately want to know whether a follow-up documentary will be made or not. Have a look at the glimpse of Justin Bieber’s hit documentary Seasons here:

