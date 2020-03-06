Justin Bieber Recounts First Meet With Hailey Baldwin, Jokes About His 'arrange Marriage'

When Hailey Baldwin visited the Tonight Show recently, the model recalled meeting Justin Bieber with her dad when she was just 13 years old. She also joked that it was probably an arranged marriage. It seems that Justin also sees it the same way. The pop star was recently invited to be a guest on the popular talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he talked about their relationship.

Justin Bieber reveals how he met wife Hailey Baldwin

With Ellen's new segment of inviting other celebrities to host the show, Justin Bieber's segment was hosted by the Heart Attack singer Demi Levato. This also turned out to be a strange coincidence as Demi used to be best friends with Justin's Ex-Selena Gomez. She asked Justin to describe how he met Hailey Baldwin for the first time as she had never heard the story.

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber Reveals How Many Children He Wants With Hailey Baldwin; Read

Justin Bieber recalled the story pretty much in the same manner as wife Hailey Baldwin did on Jimmy Fallon's show. He told Demi that they met on an early morning taping of a Today show. He also added that Hailey did not want to be there and that her dad had dragged her out of bed. Justin Bieber shared that as Hailey was raised Christian, her dad took her to 'introduce her to Justin and his mom'. He then joked that it was definitely an arranged marriage since the parents set this whole thing up.

Hailey Baldwin's father apparently told her that Justin and his mom have similar values as them and have the same beliefs. He also said to her that he thinks she and Justin Bieber would be great friends. The Sorry singer once again joked that it was definitely an arranged marriage.

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Indulge In PDA On Singer's Birthday; See Pics

Hailey Baldwin had revealed on Fallon's show that she had met Justin when he was very new to the industry and she did not much about him. She shared that her dad and Justin's mom just connected as friends and they had invited them over for dinner the next day. She added that they came over for a family dinner and then they went bowling. And the rest, as they say, is history, with the couple tying the knot in September 2018.

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber Calls Kanye West 'the Most Innovative Artist' After Gigi Hadid Disses Him

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber's Prank On David Beckham Goes Hilariously Wrong, Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.