Justin Bieber’s Childhood Photos Are Goofy And Adorable; Check Them Out

Justin Bieber dropped his album Changes and stepped out of the shadows. The album had a warm reception. Justin Bieber is back with his fifth studio album that also features artists like Post Malone and Travis Scott. The last decade was a game-changing one for Beiber as he's evolved and so has his music. The album is more on the personal level as it is also Bieber's toast to his marriage.

Changes is a classic with the proclamation of love and is a sweet note for his wife Hailey Bieber. He is a complete family man and often posts pictures of himself as a child and with his family as well. Take a look at some of them here.

Bieber posted this photo on mother’s day. Pattie Malette and Bieber look adorable in the photos. Justin wrote “Can’t express enough the gratitude for all of the things you sacrificed for me! You always believed in me! I love you, mom! Thank you! HAPPY MOTHERS DAY TO ALL HERO MOTHERS ACROSS THE WORLD TODAY”. This post makes it evident that he considers Pattie truly a great mom and appreciates her for the same.

Bieber looks adorable in this childhood pic. Justin Bieber took part in the GoBackGiveBack challenge. He was invited by Scooter Braun. The deal is to post a childhood picture which results in donations. He also nominated his friends Ryan Good and Benny Blanco.

Justin posted this photo on his mother’s birthday. Justin also wrote a warm caption which reads “Happy birthday mama You are appreciated When I was young, I and my mama had beef Seventeen years old, kicked out on the streets Though back at the time I never thought I'd see her face Ain't a woman alive that could take my mama's place Suspended from school, and scared to go home, I was a fool With the big boys breakin' all the rules”.

Bieber posted this then and now photo of himself on his Instagram in 2017. He compared his hairstyle from back when he was a kid. The E.T.A singer looks goofy in both pictures.

Justin posted this photo of himself on his birthday. A young Bieber looks adorable. Bieber also has a knack for posting on people’s birthdays. Bieber wrote, "It's my birthday and all I want is to be a better friend, better brother, better son and better man".

The Good Intentions singer posted this picture with his dad Jeremy Bieber. The father-son duo looks cool in this picture which seems like a vacation or just normal hang-out session with father.

This picture is equal parts outrageous and hilarious. The kid with missing teeth look is goofy. This photo is priceless.

