Justin Bieber Shared His Favorite Playlist With His Fans On Instagram, Have A Look Here

Justin Bieber is a famous Canadian singer, songwriter and Grammy Award winner. The popular singer hasn’t looked back since he was first discovered on YouTube at a very young age. Justin Bieber was the first singer artist, who had seven songs on the Billboard Hot 100 debut record chart. He is fond of using social media and interacting with his fans. Justin Bieber has a habit of posting and advising his fans with his favourite songs from his playlist. So, here's a sneak-peak of Justin Bieber's favourite playlist that he posted on Insta.

When Justin Bieber shared his playlist with his fans on Instagram-

Peace

This song is one of the most popular songs by Justin Bieber. This song was sung by ‘We The Kingdom’ from the Peace album. Peace is the song which Justin Bieber thinks we all need to listen as this is the thing we all need in our life now. So, Peace was one of the songs shared by Justin Bieber from his playlist on his Instagram.

This song is beautiful. What we all need right now is peace. Go find this song listen and enjoy !

Mike Posner’s Album

Justin Bieber shared a post in which he said that he listens to Mike Posner’s album to have a good time. This shows that Justin loves to listen to Mike’s songs. He also shared it as part of his favourite playlist with his fans. Have a look at this post of Justin Bieber and the caption here.

Please listen to mike Posner album all the way through preferably as you go to sleep.. it will put you in a trance love you mike

No Weapon

No Weapon is one of the favourite songs of Justin Bieber as mentioned in his post. The artist of this song is Fred Hammond & Radical For Christ. This song is from the album Spirit Of David released in the year 1996. Have a look at the post here and also listen to the Justin Bieber favourite song here

FAVORITE SONG RIGHT NOW

Flatline

This is another favourite song of Justin Bieber shared by him on his Instagram page. Flatline is a song sung by himself and it is his single hit. Have a look at his post and also listen to this song here.

Closer

Closer is also one of the songs shared by Justin Bieber from his playlist. Closer is the song sung by Amanda Lindsay Cook. Have a look at this post shared by Justin and also listen to his favourite song here.

Common Denominator

This is one of the Bonus tracks from Justin Bieber himself. He posted this song from his playlist and lists the sing among his favourites. Have a look here at the post and also the music video mentioned below.

