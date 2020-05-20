Justin Bieber Shares BTS Video From His Song 'All Changes', Gives A Shoutout To Dancers

Singer Justin Bieber shared a monochrome video from his song All Changes and thanked the dancers who supported him so well during the performance. Justin Bieber took to his Instagram and shared the video. Justin Bieber's latest album Changes is his fifth album, which was released on February 14, 2020. In the album, he has collaborated with some of the biggest names from the industry like Post Malone and Travis Scott.

Justin Beiber’s song

In the video shared by Justin Bieber, he is seen dancing along with the singers and also singing his new song. In the post, he gave a shoutout to all the dancers who were a part of the performance. While posting the video on his social media account, Justin Bieber wrote, ‘Shoutout ALL CHANGES DANCERS LOVE YOU ... and @rorykramer for catching all this great footage.’ [sic]

The album, Changes was preceded by two singles titled Intentions and Yummy. Despite getting mixed reviews from critics, Justin Bieber’s album did great on the charts. According to reports, Changes debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. The lead single Yummy was placed in Top 10 in numerous countries across the globe.

On January 27, 2020, Justin Bieber’s self-produced docu-series was released on YouTube. The docu-series title Justin Bieber: Seasons spoke about an array of topics. It was also made for the additional promotion of his album. The 10-episode series featured the creation process of the album as well as spoke about Justin Bieber’s personal issues. In one of the episodes, Justin Bieber: Seasons spoke about his struggle with drugs.

Justin Bieber in Quarantine

Justin Bieber has been following strict rules of lockdown after the coronavirus outbreak. The singer has been quite active on his social media since the lockdown. He recently posted a picture with his wife in which the couple is seen wearing a face mask. Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin, too, has been very vocal about her time in quarantine. A few weeks back, she revealed on her social media that she butchered her dog’s haircut.

Hailey Bieber revealed that she was trying to take care of Oscar when the incident took place. On her Instagram story, she mentioned that she chopped off her dog’s hair and it did not go as planned. Hailey Bieber’s pet had caught a tick and as he has a lot of hair it was getting impossible to check. She said that she tried to trim his hair, however, she messed up the haircut.

