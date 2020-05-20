Justin Bieber Shares An Indian Version Of 'Stuck With You'; Thanks Fans For All The Love

Justin Bieber, who enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handles, took to his Twitter handle to share ‘thank you’ video for his Indian fans for showering immense love on his recently-released collaboration with Ariana Grande, Stuck With You. Take a look at the video shared:

Thank you India https://t.co/ziYTX5Edc3 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 20, 2020

The appreciation song features a compilation video of Indian music-enthusiasts making their own creative videos and grooving to the newly-released song. Released on May 8, the much-loved song marks Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s first musical collaboration. The song also topped the Billboard music charts within no time. If the reports are to be believed, Grande and Bieber dedicated all net proceeds from the streams and sales of 'Stuck with U' to the First Responders Children's Foundation. As per reports, these funds will go towards grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers and other front line responders fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the song released, in an interview, Ariana Grande mentioned that she and Justin Bieber were really excited about the project, as they wanted to make a big difference. Adding to the same, she revealed that they had a fun time working on it and hoped that the song uplifts the fans’ spirit amid the stressful situation. Take a look at the original version of the song:

Justin's donation to COVID

In February, Justin Bieber announced on Instagram that he will be donating $29,000 to the Beijing Chunmiao Charity Foundation, a children’s charity in China, to help with the coronavirus relief efforts running in the country. With the video shared, Justin wrote: “Watching the news I couldn't imagine how scary it would be if a new disease was effecting my wife and my family and friends. China we stand with you as collective humanity and have made a donation to support.”

