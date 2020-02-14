The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Justin Bieber, Travis Scott's New Song 'Second Emotion' A Perfect Valentine's Day Treat

Music

Justin Bieber’s new song 'Second Emotion' has got all the love from netizens. This also features Justin's old friend, Travis Scott. Watch the video here.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
justin bieber

Justin Bieber’s new album Changes has got fans hooked as the singer seems to be talking about his feelings for his wife, Hailey Baldwin. And recently a new song from the album titled, Second Emotion, released today, on February 14, 2020. The song also features Travis Scott who sings alongside Justin Bieber.

The lyrics of the song seem both Justin Bieber and Travis Scott wonder if the women they are in love with feel the same way that they do. As a line from the lyrics say that, “I would rather take my chance with you instead. Do you second that emotion?” Listen to the full song below.

Fans are very excited to know about Justin Bieber and Travis Scott’s reunion. It is also very evident that they are in love with the song and the lyrics. Here are some fan reactions to Justin Bieber’s new song ‘Second Emotion’.

 

Also read | Times When Justin Bieber Sported Funny & Chucklesome Looks That Fans Absolutely Loved

 Also read | Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Photos Prove They Can't Get Enough Of Each Other

 

 

 Also read | Justin Bieber's 'Changes' Is All About His Love For Wife And Muse Hailey

 

About Justin Bieber's album 'Changes'

Changes heavily focus on Justin Bieber’s feelings for his wife Hailey Bieber. Justin Bieber's new album has a total of 17 songs that the artist has penned, with several others for his wife. Yummy, All Around Me, Habitual, and That’s What Love Is talk a lot about the couple’s life, their ups and downs, and their undying love for each other.

Also read | Are Justin Bieber-Hailey Baldwin Expecting A Child? Fans Seem Pretty Convinced; Here's Why

Image courtesy: Justin Bieber Instagram, Travis Scott Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP SLAMS RAHUL FOR PULWAMA REMARK
SWARAJ KAUSHAL'S GLOWING TRIBUTE
JITAN RAM MANJHI'S ALLEGATIONS
NSA SLAPPED ON DR. KAFEEL KHAN
SCINDIA ASSURES GUEST TEACHERS
KEJRIWAL INVITES PM TO HIS SWEARING