Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Photos Prove They Can't Get Enough Of Each Other

Justin Bieber never lags behind in showing his love for his wife Hailey Baldwin on social media. He can be seen posting pictures with his wife Hailey often and vice versa. They got married for the second time on September 30, 2019. Have a look at the pictures shared by Justin Bieber which show his love for Hailey.

Last year, Justin gave his wife Hailey Baldwin a sweet shout-out via web-based networking media. The pop star shared another photograph of the model from their wedding practice supper at the Moreland Landing, spouting about her in his subtitle. "SEXY WIFEY ALERT FAVORITE HUMAN EVER," Bieber captioned the pic, which showed Baldwin grinning at Bieber as she sat onboard a speedboat that took them to the venue.

Have a look at the picture below:

Last year, in the month of September, Justin Bieber posted an old picture with his wife and captioned it saying, "My wife and I, where it all began". He looks totally adorable and this picture shows how obsessed Justin Bieber is with his wife.

Last year on Hailey’s birthday, Justin Bieber took to Instagram to wish her. He posted an image of her from their wedding celebrations with a sweet caption. He wrote, "Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way next season BABIES".

