Justin Bieber Breaks Down While Talking About Billie Eilish During Interview

Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber got emotional during an interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe about his new album Changes, according to the reports. The 25-year-old got emotinal while talking about his desire to protect fellow singer Billie Eilish. He said that let her do her thing and if she ever needs him, he will always be there for her, as per the reports.

'Just a phone call away'

According to reports, Bieber wants to keep Eilish safe from experiencing the same mistakes and scrutiny that he endured. He expressed that he would be "just a phone call away” if Eilish ever needed him, according to reports. Eilish saw the interview and shared snaps on her Instagram handle with several throwback photos and revealed that she was a huge Justin Bieber fan when she was younger. She told her 54.1 million followers to stream his new album, Changes, in the caption. In response, Bieber wrote “Love you!!!” in the comments section and his wife also responded with a heart emoji. The Bad Guy singer garnered a lot of attention from her fans and followers.

Post garnered public attention

The post earned over 9,300,000 likes and more than 54,000 comments. Several people were touched by the post and thought that it was an adorable interaction between the two celebrities. Tess Holliday commented, "This is the sweetest thing ever! My heart can’t handle it!”. Another person wrote, “He is so sensitive and sweet, I think people forget that celebrities are human beings with feelings". A third fan wrote, "What an amazing young man Justin has become. So willing to protect those he truly cares about and loves. I can imagine how touched you are, Billie".

