A List Of Awards And Appreciation Bestowed On Popular Justin Bieber Songs

Justin Bieber is a famous Canadian singer and songwriter who also has a Grammy Award win under his name. The popular singer hasn’t looked back since he was on YouTube at a very young age. Justin Bieber was the first artist, who had seven songs on the Billboard Hot 100 debut record chart. So, here we have compiled some of the precious awards and appreciation for some of his popular music albums.

List of awards of Justin Bieber for some popular songs

Sorry

Justin Bieber’s one of the most loved songs, Sorry was from a hit music album released in 2015. He got nominated for this song by the MTV Video Music Award for Video of the Year and Billboard Music Awards. He was also awarded for this song by the American Music Award and MTV Europe Music Awards.

Where Are You Now?

‘Where Are You Now’ song was a collaboration song between Justin Bieber, Skrillex, and Diplo. It was released in 2010. This pop song had received a lot of appreciation and love from the people and was also presented with many awards. This song won a collaboration award from the American Music Award, Grammy Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, and MTV Millennial Awards. ‘Where Are You Now’ song was also nominated at the Billboard Music Award upon its release.

Baby

The 'Baby' song was from the album, My Worlds which was Japan’s "Special Edition" and was released in 2009. This song was nominated by the Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards and Myx Music Awards. Justin Bieber won many awards for the ‘Baby’ song, including the MTV Video Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Kid’s Choice Awards, and more.

Despacito

The very famous song by the artist Justin Bieber, Despacito is one of the most loved and heard songs. This song was largely appreciated by the audiences and was bestowed with several awards. Despacito song was nominated by Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, Grammy Awards, and MTV Europe Music Awards. This song was awarded five times by the Billboard Music Awards, Billboard Latin Music Awards, American Music Awards and more.

