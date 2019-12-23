The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Justin Bieber Announces New Album; Selena Gomez Fans Trend 'January Belongs To Rare'

Music

Justin Bieber recently announced the dates of his new album. Selena Gomez's fans started accusing the singer of stealing Selena's moment once again.

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
justin bieber

Canadian singer Justin Bieber has created a buzz on social media by recently announcing that he would be dropping new music in January. Sharing a picture with the caption "2020" on his social media account with three dates, he revealed that 'something is likely dropping' on December 24, December 31, and January 3. While the announcement has left Justin fans counting down days to the release, it has left Selena Gomez fans angry. 

READ | Justin Bieber Calls Wife Hailey "My Gift This Year", Sets Temperature Soaring | SEE PIC

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

READ | Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Are Reportedly Doing Better After The PDA Scandal

The 25-year-old singer is releasing his music around the same time as Selena has planned to release her new album titled, Rare. Selena had announced that she will be taking over January with her new album after releasing two of her songs in October 2019. Her fans have now started accusing Bieber of stealing the spotlight. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Fans started trending the hashtag #JanuarybelongstoRare. Many of her fans slammed Justin, whereas, others requested to support and stand by Selena. Here are a few fan reactions:

 

READ | Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Spotted With Scooter Braun Amidst Taylor Swift Clash

 

READ | Justin Bieber Regrets Using Racial Slur When He Was 14, Says "I Was Uneducated"

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SARYU RAI ON JHARKHAND POLLS
JAN KI BAAT 100% ACCURATE EXIT POLL
CONG ALLIANCE DIAL SMALLER PARTIES
POILCE NOTICE TO 163 LEADERS
PRAGYA THAKUR DELAYES FLIGHT
KL RAHUL & ATHIYA SHETTY SPOTTED