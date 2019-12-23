Justin Bieber Announces New Album; Selena Gomez Fans Trend 'January Belongs To Rare'

Canadian singer Justin Bieber has created a buzz on social media by recently announcing that he would be dropping new music in January. Sharing a picture with the caption "2020" on his social media account with three dates, he revealed that 'something is likely dropping' on December 24, December 31, and January 3. While the announcement has left Justin fans counting down days to the release, it has left Selena Gomez fans angry.

READ | Justin Bieber Calls Wife Hailey "My Gift This Year", Sets Temperature Soaring | SEE PIC

READ | Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Are Reportedly Doing Better After The PDA Scandal

The 25-year-old singer is releasing his music around the same time as Selena has planned to release her new album titled, Rare. Selena had announced that she will be taking over January with her new album after releasing two of her songs in October 2019. Her fans have now started accusing Bieber of stealing the spotlight.

Fans started trending the hashtag #JanuarybelongstoRare. Many of her fans slammed Justin, whereas, others requested to support and stand by Selena. Here are a few fan reactions:

Justin Bieber is such a scum bag. He continues to emotionally abuse Selena Gomez by doing little calculated things to mess with her mentally like deciding to drop his new music the week before her come back album. He's obsessed with her and can't let her go. #JANUARYbelongstoRARE — maddy #1 mine stan (@LegendRedDeluxe) December 20, 2019

Okay so we knew Justin was obsessed with Selena, but let the damn woman LIVE#JANUARYbelongstoRARE pic.twitter.com/e93mX91BJ8 — Only Gomez🍒 (@fctishmarie) December 21, 2019

READ | Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Spotted With Scooter Braun Amidst Taylor Swift Clash

Scooter really thinks that making Justin release his music a week before Selena is gonna take Rare's light away? lmao you can try but #JanuaryBelongsToRare



Selena will thrive 🌸✨ pic.twitter.com/KWDTi5p3d8 — rahul🌻 (@selg_stan) December 20, 2019

Justin Bieber wants to steal Selena’s moment ONCE AGAIN selenators we can’t let this happen!!!! Tweet faster and more #JANUARYbelongstorare #JANUARYbelongstorare #JANUARYbelongstorare #JANUARYbelongstorare pic.twitter.com/Sw8jU3Gg5U — SG Chart Update (@SGChartUpdate) December 20, 2019

READ | Justin Bieber Regrets Using Racial Slur When He Was 14, Says "I Was Uneducated"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.