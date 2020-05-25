Justin Bieber's Love For Cowboy Hats Evident In These Pictures

Pop artist Justin Bieber is one of the most critically acclaimed singers of the music industry. Justin began his singing career back in the year 2008 when he was just 13. Since then the singer has delivered chartbuster songs to his fans. Along with his great vocals and a spunky persona, Justin Beiber is well-known across the globe for his songs that become chartbusters overnight. Justin Bieber is quite active online and stays connected with his fans through social media. By looking at his Instagram, it appears that the singer has a thing for cowboy hats and looks. Here is some proof:

Taking to Instagram, Justin Bieber shared a picture with his fans in which the singer can be seen donning black ripped jeans which are paired with a chequered shirt. The shirt is worn over a plain t-shirt. The singer has accessorised his look with black shoes and a matching cowboy hat.

Here, Justin Bieber can be seen wearing an oversized t-shirt. The t-shirt is paired with black jeans. The singer has accessorised his look with plain white shoes and a cowboy hat. See the picture here:

Justin Bieber can be seen enjoying a gala time with his friends in this picture. The singer opted for an oversized multi-coloured t-shirt which is paired with army print pants. White shoes and a cowboy hat completes this look of the Baby singer.

This video sees Justin Bieber spending quality time with Hailey Bieber when they were just teens. The video features both the stars trying hula-hoop. In the video, Justin Bieber has donned a white jersey which is paired with a cowboy hat. Hailey Bieber has opted for a casual white ensemble.

Here, this video features glimpses of Justin Bieber channelising his inner cowboy. Dressed in black cowboy attire, the singer can be seen doing a funny dance. Check out this video of Justin Bieber here:

Justin Bieber can be seen enjoying his time performing horse-riding in the picture. Fans can see the singer in a white full-sleeves t-shirt which is paired with blue jeans. Justin has accessorised his look with cowboy boots and hat.

