Justin Bieber Loves Riding His Bike And Performing Stunts, These Pics & Videos Are Proof

Justin Bieber is currently enjoying some quality time with his family in Canada, under quarantine, practising social distancing. The singer is utilising his time in the best way possible, learning how to ride a bike and occasionally shared pictures and videos of him bonding with his family. Justin Bieber loves to ride the bike and currently, he's teaching his younger brother some cool tricks. Here are some pictures and videos of Justin Bieber that proves he loves to ride the bike.

These pictures were shared on Justin Bieber's Instagram. In the first pic, Justi Bieber is seen teaching his younger brother some bicycle tricks. In the picture itself, Justin Bieber was seen riding a bike and also simultaneously instructing his younger brother. In the second monochrome picture, Justi Bieber was seen enjoying a bike ride in public. In the caption, the singer mentioned that he loves riding his bike.

Justin Bieber loves also owns a motorized bike and is often spotted riding it, near his house. The bike was custom made and Justin Bieber would often go around the city riding in it. In the video, Justin Bieber is seen wearing a large yellow t-shirt and beige coloured pants. He wore white sneakers with his outfit and a funky at.

This was another video of Justin Bieber taking a joy ride on his bike. He wore a black hoodie and matching black joggers. He wore yellow shoes and a matching cap as he rode around his house, showing off his bike. In the other video, Justin Bieber was seen taking his wife Hailey Bieber on a bike ride.

Justin Bieber tied a knot to Hailey Baldwin in 2018. In his recent Nexflix documentary, Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber mentioned about how Justin loves learning new skills. She also mentioned that he excels in almost everything and there is nothing that he can't do. She also mentioned how much Justin Bieber loves riding his bike and also has a great collection of e-bikes, that he often rides around his house.

