Justin Bieber's Wife Hailey Bieber Debunks Rumours Of Face Surgery; Slams 'edited Photos'

Supermodel Hailey Baldwin was recently in the centre of rumours that she has gone through a face surgery. According to reports, Justin Bieber’s wife has cleared the air around this and has fired back at these speculations. She has denied these rumours and has stated that she has not undergone any surgery. Read further ahead to know more details:

Hailey Bieber discards face surgery rumours

According to reports, the 23-year-old model talked about how she is being falsely accused of undergoing face surgery to change her looks. Recently, a photo of the model was trending on the internet, which was a collage of two photos. One of the photos was from her teenage years and the other one was a recent photo. It implied that she has made some changes in her appearances over the years which are quite unnatural.

Hailey Baldwin responded to this Instagram post saying that people should stop using photos that are edited by makeup artists. She talked about how she does not look like how the photo is depicting her, in real life. She further stated, according to reports, that she has never touched her face, in terms of surgery. She also said that if people want to compare a photo where she is 13 years old with a photo where she is 23 years old, they should at least use a photo that has not been edited so much.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is the niece of Alec Baldwin. She tied the knots with pop singer Justin Bieber back in 2018. She started her career with modelling and received a lot of fame. She has been seen in multiple television series. She has also appeared in music videos likes Stuck with U, On My Mind, Love to Love You Baby, and 10,000 Hours. Hailey Bieber has been nominated several times at the Teen Choice Awards.

For the unversed, Stuck with U is a song by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber. It was released on May 8, 2020, for charity purposes. It is the second time that Grande and Bieber have come together for a music video; the first time they appeared in What Do You Mean's music video. The song was well received by the fans of these two artists.

