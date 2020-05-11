Justin Bieber's Most Critically Acclaimed Songs From His Album 'Believe'

Justin Bieber released his third studio album titled Believe in 2012. This album was a transition for the singer as it featured a different music style from his previous albums. Believe was an instant hit among listeners with critics even praising Justin Bieber’s progression. A remix version of the album featuring many acoustic covers of the songs from Believe was released by Justin Bieber in early 2013. Here are some of the most acclaimed songs from Believe that you should tune into right away.

Justin Bieber’s most acclaimed songs from Believe

1. Boyfriend

Justin Bieber’s Boyfriend was released as the lead single from his album, Believe. The singer has announced the song when he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on his 18th birthday. The song was an enormous hit with the audience even while several critics were not in favour of the song. Justin Bieber even performed the song at the Billboard Music Awards that year.

2. As Long as You Love Me

Justin Bieber released As Long as You Love Me in collaboration with rapper Big Sean. The song was an instant hit with his fans. The music video of the song was about an over-protective father trying to keep his daughter away from Justin Bieber.

3. Right Here

Drake of Hotline Bling fame collaborated with Justin Bieber for the song, Right Here. The song has a mix of electric music paired with Justin Bieber’s strong vocals. The song focuses on lovers reassuring their partner about their presence in life. Even though the song does not have a music video, a fun lyrical version was released by Bieber.

4. Beauty And A Beat

Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj came together for this hit song. Beauty And A Beat is the third single from Believe. The song is a mix of EDM and electropop with numerous heavy drum beats. Even though the song was a hit, some critics criticised it for the lyrics and also Minaj’s rap.

