Justin Bieber’s Struggles With Mental Health Issues; Read Full Details

Justin Bieber made his debut in the music industry when he was still a teenager and today, he is widely considered to be one of the most iconic pop stars. His recent album, Changes has already become a huge hit. Apart from his contributions to music, Justin Bieber’s personal life has also been a matter of interest. He has often spoken about the various mental health issues he has faced over the years. Take a look.

ALSO READ | A Mashup Of Selena Gomez And Justin Beiber’s Song Is Going Viral

Justin Bieber’s struggles with mental health problems

Prior to the release of his latest album, Changes, Justin Bieber released a full-fledged documentary that focused on his life. It also spoke about how he met his wife, Hailey Baldwin, and focused on their story as well. Justin Bieber’s promotional documentary also spoke about his drug addiction problems and how he has struggled with mental health over the years.

ALSO READ | When Justin Bieber Displayed His Spiritual Side On Social Media

Justin Bieber had taken to social media a few months ago to explain to his fans that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease. This came in after many people pointed out how the Baby singer looked different. He further spoke about the same at length in his documentary too.

In a candid post way back in 2019, Justin Bieber spoke at length about how his fame led him down a dark path. He spoke about how by the age of 19, he was diving into drugs and how that adversely affected his relationships. He spoke about how achieving so much fame and money at such a young age spoiled him in every manner.

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber’s Top Collaborations That Have Become Massive Hits Among Fans

Justin Bieber also revealed in his documentary, titled Seasons, how he had to cancel his tour in 2017 to focus on himself. Justin Bieber’s previous girlfriend, Selena Gomez had also spoken about how she was a “victim to certain abuse” in her previous relationship. To which Justin Bieber has accepted that his struggles with drugs made him ruin his relationships as well. In his latest documentary, Justin Bieber also assured his fans that he is getting better than what he was before.

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez Has Been Rumoured To Have Dated THESE Celebrities Until Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.