Justin Bieber's Photos Reveal That His Moustache Will Stay & Will Not Go Away Anytime Soon

Justin Bieber has a huge fanbase all across the world. However, while some fans are always seen adoring the artist, there are a few who are not very fond of him. Recently, the chocolate boy of the music industry decided that he was done with his image of being a pretty boy, and wants to look different no matter what the consequences are.

The singer recently decided to keep a moustache, and fans had mixed reactions to it. While some liked this new look, others thought it was hideous for such a pretty face. But Bieber does not care and has decided that he will keep it regardless of what others think. Read on to know more about what Justin Bieber has to say about keeping a moustache.

READ | Kim Kardashian West Wishes She Could Change THIS Flaw In Her Shapewear Line

Justin Bieber's moustache is not going anywhere soon

Justin Bieber recently announced the release date of his upcoming album and did this in a hilarious way, as it featured one of the most active social media influencers, with the Instagram handle name the Dude With Sign.

Bieber posted two photos of the duo on his official Instagram handle, where they were seen holding signs. Seth, the Dude with Sign held a sign that read, “Where’s the album JB?”, to which JB replied with his own sign that read, “Feb 14.”

READ | Kartik Aaryan On Commercial Race Between ‘Dostana 2’ And ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’

The other photo was more interesting for the fans, as in the photo Seth is seen holding a sign read, “Justin Shave Your Mustache”, and JB, on the other hand, can be seen holding a board that simply read, “NO.” It has been made official by the artist that the ‘stash must stay’ and fans were seen supporting his decision.

READ | DIY Robert Pattinson's Diamond-look From Twilight Saga At Home

According to reports, JB feels that for years he has the image of a pretty boy and loves how much people are hating it. The more they hate it, the more JB wants to keep it, as he feels it is hilarious. The reports stated that he does not even like it himself, but the more it is being hated, the more he wants to keep it. Even his wife dislikes it and he thinks that it is really funny. So for the fans who love this look, the good news is that it is going to say for a while. The second good news is that his song is releasing on Valentines’ Day this year.

READ | Justin Bieber Announces Upcoming Album 'Çhanges' In A Fun Post With 'Dude With Sign'



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.